The Amarnath Yatra 2024, a significant pilgrimage in India, has begun its registration process both online and offline.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has ramped up security measures, including increased patrols and quick response teams.

The pilgrimage, scheduled from June 29 to August 19, can be undertaken via two routes leading to the holy cave of Amarnath, accessible only during this period due to geographical conditions.

Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage registration begins offline

Amarnath Yatra 2024: CRPF strengthens security as offline registrations begin

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:03 pm Jun 26, 202402:03 pm

What's the story The annual Amarnath Yatra has started offline registration three days ahead of the beginning of the pilgrimage. South Jammu Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manu Hansa confirmed that tokens were being distributed to pilgrims at three offline centers. He explained that these tokens determine the day of each pilgrim's journey. Certain restrictions have been imposed on participants, including age and pregnancy status limits. The first day saw around 1,000 registrations completed for the June 29 visit.

Online process

In addition to offline registration, online registration for the 52-day-long yatra began on April 15 via the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board's (SASB) website and portal. Hansa clarified that pilgrims who have completed their registrations online do not need to visit the offline centers. To facilitate a smooth registration process, several help desks have been set up in waiting areas, along with six token centers, water filters and a dining hall.

Security preparations

A trial run of the Amarnath Yatra was conducted at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu to assess security preparations. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Shri Amarnath Yatra Base Camp at Baltal to review arrangements. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has implemented a robust security plan, including increased patrols on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway, with Quick Reaction Teams constantly patrolling for prompt response to any unforeseen situations.

Pilgrimage details

The Amarnath Yatra, a significant pilgrimage, takes place via two routes: the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steep 14-km-long Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The holy cave of Amarnath, located 141km from Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, is accessible only during this time due to geographical conditions. The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19.