New Zealand's white-ball tour of India to kick-off in Vadodara
What's the story
Vadodara is all set to host its first men's international cricket match in over 15 years.
The historic event will take place during New Zealand's white-ball tour of India in January 2026.
The first ODI, which will kick off the tour on January 11, will be played at the newly constructed Kotambi Stadium.
The venue had hosted three Women's ODIs between India and West Indies in December 2024, as well as six matches during the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).
Past records
NZ's 1st meeting with India since 2025 Champions Trophy
The last time Vadodara hosted a men's international match was back in December 2010, when India faced New Zealand at Reliance Stadium.
Gautam Gambhir, the current head coach of India, had scored a century in that game while Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 63.
Meanwhile, the upcoming series will be New Zealand's first meeting with India since their Champions Trophy final defeat in March.
Tour itinerary
Schedule of NZ's tour of India
New Zealand's 2025-26 tour of India will include three ODIs and five T20Is.
After Vadodara, the teams will stay in Gujarat with Rajkot hosting the second ODI on January 14.
The ODI series will conclude in Indore on January 18.
The 5-match T20I series will start in Nagpur (January 21). Raipur (January 23), Guwahati (January 25), Vizag (January 28) and Trivandrum (January 31) will host the remaining games.
Information
NZ series last before the T20 World Cup
These five T20Is could be India's last before they head into the T20 World Cup in February-March 2026. New Zealand is also slated to play three T20Is against Afghanistan right after their India tour.