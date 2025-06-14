What's the story

Vadodara is all set to host its first men's international cricket match in over 15 years.

The historic event will take place during New Zealand's white-ball tour of India in January 2026.

The first ODI, which will kick off the tour on January 11, will be played at the newly constructed Kotambi Stadium.

The venue had hosted three Women's ODIs between India and West Indies in December 2024, as well as six matches during the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).