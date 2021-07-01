Delhi shoe godown fire: Police recovers more human remains

The fire broke out last week in Udyog Nagar, Delhi

A sample of human remains was recovered on Wednesday from a two-story shoe godown in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar where a massive fire broke out last week, police said. The fire had broken out in the building, where shoes were assembled and packed for sale, on June 21. Thirty-five fire tenders and around 140 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Investigation

Efforts are on to nab the godown owner

Six workers of the godown are missing while raids are being conducted to nab the godown owner, Pankaj Garg, who has been missing since the incident, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "A mobile phone was also recovered from the spot which belongs to one of the missing workers, who has been identified as Sonu by his brother Akhil."

Sample

Previously, three samples were collected from the spot

DCP Singh said that the search operation is still underway in the building to identify more victims. On June 25, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini had collected three samples from the scene of the incident comprising of debris from the ground, first and the second floor of the building, the police said.

Other dates when human remains were recovered

On June 25, a sample of human remains was also recovered. It has been preserved at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, a senior police officer said. On June 27, four pieces of small bones were found by the FSL team and handed over to the police. On June 28, another sample of human remains was found on the second floor of the building.

Quote

Mobile phones of two missing workers have been recovered

"On Tuesday, three different human traces were recovered from the second floor. So far, the mobile phones of two missing workers, who have been identified as Shamshad and Sonu, have been recovered from the spot. Search operations are underway," the police said.