'Error 404': Constitution page missing from White House website
What's the story
The Constitution page on President Donald Trump's White House website showed a 404 error as of Tuesday.
During former President Joe Biden's tenure, the website highlighted the history of the Constitution's creation and why the country has a set of guiding principles.
The website instead highlights Trump and Vice President JD Vance's plans, such as making America "safe again," making the country "affordable and energy dominant again," clearing the swamp, and bringing "back American values."
Official response
White House attributes website changes to transition process
Visitors also observed that sections on tourism, equity, internships, and former presidents' biographies were absent, returning error messages instead.
The Spanish-language version of the site also showed a similar 404-error message.
The White House blamed these absences on ongoing development during the transition.
Principal White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said, "It's day two. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website."
Fields assured the content would be restored soon.
Public reaction
Social media reacts to missing Constitution page
Confused over the "Page not found" result, one user asked, "what do you MEAN the constitution isn't available on the white house website anymore."
Another warned, "If you're not worried, you're not paying attention."
German Ambassador to the US Andreas Michaelis also expressed concerns over Trump's potential impact on democratic checks and balances.
He warned Trump's presidency might concentrate power in the executive branch at Congress's expense.
Legal disputes
Trump's executive orders prompt legal challenges
On his first day back in office, Trump signed several executive orders, including ending birthright citizenship and withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.
Trump also banned transgender people from serving in the US military.
These actions have since prompted legal challenges from Democratic-leaning states.
Notably, this isn't the first time a new administration has made changes to the White House website.
When Trump entered the White House in 2017, his team removed pages about LGBTQ+ rights and climate change.