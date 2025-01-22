Visitors also observed that sections on tourism, equity, internships, and former presidents' biographies were absent, returning error messages instead.

The Spanish-language version of the site also showed a similar 404-error message.

The White House blamed these absences on ongoing development during the transition.

Principal White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said, "It's day two. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website."

Fields assured the content would be restored soon.