You cannot use TikTok in the US anymore
What's the story
Popular social media platform TikTok has shut down in the United States just ahead of a new law banning its use coming into effect.
The app showed a message to its American users saying that due to the enactment of a law banning TikTok, they would not be able to use it for now.
This comes after TikTok warned it would "go dark" unless the outgoing Joe Biden administration assured against enforcing the ban.
Intervention
Trump's stance on the ban
The app's message also highlighted President-elect Donald Trump's readiness to work on a solution to bring TikTok back to life once he takes office.
Previously, Trump had said he would "most likely" offer TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban after his inauguration tomorrow.
However, as of now, users have reported the app missing from Google's US app store and videos missing on TikTok.com.
Legal battle
Supreme Court upheld TikTok ban
The US Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law banning TikTok in the country unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sold the platform by January 19.
The law, which was enacted in April 2024, mandated ByteDance to sell the US version of the platform to a neutral party to prevent an outright ban.
However, ByteDance has not yet completed this sale as required by the legislation.
Freedom debate
TikTok's free speech argument and user impact
TikTok challenged the ruling, arguing it violates free speech rights of its 170 million users in the US.
The law barring mobile app stores and internet hosting services from distributing TikTok to US users is taking effect today.
The legislation was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden last year, offering ByteDance nine months to sell the platform's US operation to an approved buyer.
Official response
White House responds to TikTok's shutdown
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called TikTok's decision to "go dark" a "stunt."
She said there was no need for TikTok to shut down before Trump is sworn in on January 20.
Meanwhile, over 700,000 US-based users have downloaded RedNote, a popular Chinese social app as an alternative to TikTok.