Popular social media platform TikTok has shut down in the United States just ahead of a new law banning its use coming into effect.

The app showed a message to its American users saying that due to the enactment of a law banning TikTok, they would not be able to use it for now.

This comes after TikTok warned it would "go dark" unless the outgoing Joe Biden administration assured against enforcing the ban.