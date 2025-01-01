Summarize Simplifying... In short Brad Spafford, a 36-year-old Virginia machine shop worker, was arrested after the FBI discovered a stash of color-coded explosives, a vest loaded with explosives, and a notebook with bomb-making instructions at his property.

Despite his lawyers arguing for his release due to his clean record, prosecutors insist on his detention due to the significant public safety risk he poses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The raid took place on December 17

FBI makes historic explosives seizure in Virginia farm raid

By Snehil Singh 10:25 am Jan 01, 202510:25 am

What's the story In a historic raid, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reported its largest-ever seizure of explosives after a raid on a Virginia farm. The December 17 operation unearthed over 150 homemade bombs and a jar of highly volatile material. The tip-off leading to this historic raid came from a neighbor who raised concerns about stockpiled weapons and ammunition on the property.

Legal proceedings

Property owner faces charges following explosives discovery

The property belongs to Brad Spafford, a 36-year-old machine shop worker. Court documents reveal that Spafford was first charged on December 10 with unlawful possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle. After the raid, he is expected to face additional charges related to the explosives, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

Evidence uncovered

Explosives and incriminating evidence found at Spafford's residence

The FBI found the color-coded explosives in a detached garage and a "#nolivesmatter" backpack in Spafford's bedroom. The backpack also had "preloaded" explosives made into a wearable vest, explosives-manufacturing tools, and riot gear. A jar of HMTD, which was "highly unstable," was stored in Spafford's freezer with food items, marked "Do Not Touch." A notebook with explosives-making instructions was also seized from the property.

Suspect profile

Spafford's alleged plans and neighbor's report

Spafford allegedly used photos of President Joe Biden for target practice and voiced support for political assassinations. He reportedly spoke about plans to fortify his property with heavy weaponry. His neighbor, a former law enforcement officer, said Spafford lost three fingers while handling homemade explosives in 2021.

Court proceedings

Spafford's attorneys argue for his release, citing no criminal record

After his arrest, Spafford's attorneys argued for his release, calling him "a hard-working family man with no criminal record." A judge had initially agreed to release him on a $25,000 bond with electronic monitoring. However, prosecutors filed for an emergency stay citing the "extraordinary risks to public safety" he poses.