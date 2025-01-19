You can now post 3-minute long Reels on Instagram
What's the story
Instagram has announced a major update to its Reels feature, letting users upload videos as long as three minutes. The change doubles the previous limit of just 90 seconds.
The decision was announced by Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, who said the modification was done based on user feedback that "90 seconds is just too short."
Strategic change
A shift in strategy
The move to allow longer Reels comes as a major shift in Instagram's strategy.
Back in July last year, Mosseri had said that the platform wouldn't go for long-form videos as it could risk its "core identity to connect people with friends."
However, this latest update appears to be a change of course for the social media giant.
Competitive move
Response to TikTok's extended video limit
The move to expand Reels's duration comes as TikTok, which started permitting three-minute-long videos in 2021, has gone offline in the US.
It has been more than two years since Instagram first expanded the duration of its Reels to 90 seconds.
The company had tested extending this limit up to 10 minutes but opted against rolling it out.
Layout update
Instagram introduces changes to profile layout
Along with making Reels longer, Instagram is also changing its classic square grid on user profiles to a rectangular one.
The move is aimed at matching users' posting habits, as most of the uploaded content - photos and videos - are vertical.
Mosseri admits not everyone would like the change but thinks it's a transitional pain and people would be excited not to have their posts appear "aggressively cropped."
User engagement
New feature enhances user interaction on Reels
Instagram is adding a new feature that shows videos your friends liked or added Notes to in your Reels feed.
The update is designed to improve user interaction by making it easier for friends to see what you've been up to.
The new feature can be accessed through a button showing your friends' activity at the top right of the Reels tab, taking you to this new feed.