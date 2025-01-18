2 Iranian Supreme Court justices killed in Tehran shooting
What's the story
Two senior judges of Iran's Supreme Court were shot dead outside the tribunal building in central Tehran on Saturday.
The victims, identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Moqisseh, presided over different branches of the court.
The judiciary described them as "courageous and experienced" judges who contributed greatly to fighting crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism.
Investigation underway
Attacker's identity and motive remain unclear
The assailant, an armed man who allegedly killed himself after the attack, had no previous cases in the SC nor was a visitor there. A bodyguard was also injured in the attack.
The judiciary spokesperson, Asghar Jahangir, hinted initial investigations point toward the shooter being an "infiltrator" in the courthouse.
An investigation is underway to trace any other suspects involved in the attack.
Controversial backgrounds
Victims had controversial pasts linked to Iran's history
Both Razini and Moqisseh had controversial pasts linked to Iran. They were involved in the mass execution of dissidents in 1988, during the "death commissions," when thousands of political prisoners were executed.
Razini had previously escaped an assassination attempt in 1999 when an explosive was hurled at his car.
Moqisseh had been under US sanctions since 2019 for presiding over unfair trials and targeting journalists and minorities.
Unrest backdrop
Attack coincides with political unrest in Iran
The attack came against the backdrop of political and economic unrest in Iran, further exacerbated by renewed tensions with the United States as Donald Trump readies for his return to office.
These deaths have revived ongoing controversies over the 1988 executions and their lasting impact on Iranian society.