What's the story

Two senior judges of Iran's Supreme Court were shot dead outside the tribunal building in central Tehran on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Moqisseh, presided over different branches of the court.

The judiciary described them as "courageous and experienced" judges who contributed greatly to fighting crimes against national security, espionage, and terrorism.