Firefighters thwart Emmy Award theft amid California wildfires
What's the story
Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department intervened to stop an alleged looting incident during the Eaton Fire in California.
The episode unfolded in a fire-ravaged Altadena neighborhood on Thursday, where two people were seen leaving a property with various items, including an Emmy Award.
One firefighter confronted a woman holding the award as she tried to leave in a white pickup truck, insisting "No way, you are not doing this."
Arrests made
Emmy and Sharp Awards recovered, suspects apprehended
The Emmy Award in question was won for news and documentaries in 2002. Along with it, a 2016 Sharp Award was also discovered.
Both the awards had the rightful owner's name, which has not been revealed to the public.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspects and charged them with burglary after they attempted to escape.
Legal action
Additional charges announced in wake of Eaton and Palisades fires
Apart from this incident, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced charges against nine more people. These charges are in connection with crimes committed in the wake of the Eaton and Palisades fires.
The offenses include felony arson, possession of ammunition by a felon, looting during evacuations, and impersonating a firefighter.
Over 40 people have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing homes abandoned due to these devastating fires.
Stern warning
Hochman warns criminals exploiting fire tragedies
The fires have killed 27 people and razed over 11,000 structures over 40,000 acres since January 7.
Addressing these crimes, Hochman issued a strong warning to would-be criminals: "You will be caught, and you will be held accountable."
He stressed that anyone trying to take advantage of these tragic situations would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.