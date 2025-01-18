What's the story

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department intervened to stop an alleged looting incident during the Eaton Fire in California.

The episode unfolded in a fire-ravaged Altadena neighborhood on Thursday, where two people were seen leaving a property with various items, including an Emmy Award.

One firefighter confronted a woman holding the award as she tried to leave in a white pickup truck, insisting "No way, you are not doing this."