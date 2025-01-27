What's the story

The Indian government is tipped to announce market borrowings of ₹14-15 lakh crore via bonds in the Union Budget 2025, leading economists have said.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, expects a gross borrowing of ₹14.8 lakh crore from the government for FY26.

Anand Rathi Group's Sujan Hajra also expects similar numbers due to repayments of maturing securities next fiscal.