NVIDIA dominates GPU supply in India's ₹10,000-crore AI mission
NVIDIA's graphics processing units (GPUs) are at the forefront of India's ambitious ₹10,000 crore artificial intelligence (AI) project. Out of the 19 companies that submitted proposals for the project, a whopping majority have opted for NVIDIA GPUs instead of those from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel. As part of the IndiaAI mission, the Indian government plans to offer 10,000 GPUs. This would be a boon for various sectors, including start-ups, researchers, students, and academicians.
NxtGen's bid breakdown for IndiaAI project
AS Rajgopal, CEO of NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies—one of the bidders—disclosed that their bid for the IndiaAI project features hardware platforms from AMD (MI325X, MI210), NVIDIA (L40S, H100, H200), and Intel Gaudi-2. NxtGen intends to provide a total of 1,088 GPUs from NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. The company's bid mainly consists of NVIDIA's GPUs at 55%, followed by AMD's GPUs at 43% and Intel's GPUs accounting for the remaining 2%.
NxtGen's future plans and discussions with Intel
Rajgopal revealed that NxtGen is in discussions with Intel for various initiatives, hoping to close the discussions by the second week of January. He also noted that older GPUs (H100SXM, MI300x) are already being used in various stages. H100NVL and L40S have also been deployed as private AI clusters for large customers. The company intends to invest mainly in NVIDIA H200 and AMD MI325X models going forward.
Cyfuture's bid strategy for IndiaAI project
Anuj Bairathi, CEO of Cyfuture—another bidder—said their company has opted for a diverse set of GPUs to improve their chances of qualifying for the bid. Cyfuture's bid features 70% GPUs from NVIDIA and 30% from AMD. The company has placed an order of 1,000 GPUs from these two chip giants for the project. Bairathi stressed diversity was key to fulfilling the requirements outlined in the Request For Empanelment (RFE).