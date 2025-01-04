What's the story

Jagdeep Singh, the founder and former CEO of US-based QuantumScape, has been named the world's highest-paid employee.

His annual salary is an eye-watering ₹17,500 crore, which amounts to about ₹48 crore every single day, which is more than annual revenue of some of the large corporations.

The news highlights Singh's immense wealth and his place at the top of the global corporate ladder. He is a well-educated person with degrees from some of the world's best institutions.