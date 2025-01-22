What's the story

US President Donald Trump has voiced his support for a possible TikTok acquisition by either Elon Musk or Larry Ellison.

Trump also said the buyer could "give half to the United States of America" in exchange for a permit, calling the US "a great partner."

The statement came during a press conference announcing Stargate, a $500 billion investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The project involves contributions from OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle.