Chidambaram's 'homegrown terrorists' remark on Pahalgam attackers sparks row 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram 's remarks, suggesting that "homegrown terrorists" could be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, have sparked a huge row. Speaking to The Quint, he accused the government of not being transparent about key details such as the identity of attackers and progress in the National Investigation Agency 's (NIA) investigation. He also questioned what evidence the government has that proves the killers came from Pakistan.

Investigation concerns 'Why do you assume they came from Pakistan' "Have they identified the terrorists? Where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that," he said. "They are also hiding the losses," he said, adding that losses are inevitable in war and should be admitted upfront.

Information gap Why haven't top officials made comprehensive statements on the matter? Chidambaram also criticized the government's fragmented communication strategy. He said, "We get snatches and bits of information from different officers." "The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) goes to Singapore and makes a statement that give you bits of information. The deputy army chief makes a statement in Mumbai. In Indonesia, a junior officer of the Navy makes a statement. But why is the PM or the defense minister, or the foreign minister not making a comprehensive statement?" he said.

PM Congress leader demands PM's response Seeking a direct response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, the Congress leader asked, "And why is the prime minister not speaking on Operation Sindoor? Why do you think there's a reluctance to have a debate...That's what Parliament is. [about]." He asked if the government was concerned that they would be questioned about how the truce was reached. "Because let's be honest, it was not the Indian government that announced it. It was Donald Trump," he said.