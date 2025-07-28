'Heartstopper' movie wraps up filming: We finally know the title! 

The story of Heartstopper: Forever will continue from Season 3 . Netflix has teased a synopsis that reads, "Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them." The film will feature the main cast from the series, including Kit Connor (Nick Nelson), Joe Locke (Charlie Spring), Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent), and William Gao (Tao Xu), among others.

Podcast revival

'Heartstopper' podcast is also coming back

Along with the upcoming film, the Heartstopper podcast will also be making a comeback. Netflix UK & Ireland recently announced this on Twitter/X, saying, "Guess what? The Heartstopper podcast is officially coming back alongside the movie." The statement added that they want to get "the real ~real~ tea from our cast" and asked fans what they have always wanted to ask them. Based on Alice Oseman's popular books, this series has been a hit among the youth.