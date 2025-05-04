Launched in April 2020, the Genie service, which was available in almost 70 cities, is no longer accessible on the Swiggy app in key regions.

In some places where the service still shows up on the app, it shows a message saying that it is "temporarily unavailable."

Though a formal statement from Swiggy on this suspension is still awaited, customers have confirmed via social media interactions that Genie has been temporarily suspended.