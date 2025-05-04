Market cap of India's top 7 firms jumps ₹2.31L crore
What's the story
In the last week, seven out of India's top 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined gain of ₹2.31 lakh crore in their market valuation.
The rally was led by Reliance Industries amid bullish sentiment in the equity market.
Other gainers include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC.
However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever's market worth fell during the week.
Leading gainers
Reliance Industries led the valuation surge
Reliance Industries' market capitalization soared by ₹1,64,959.62 crore to ₹19,24,235.76 crore.
Bharti Airtel's valuation also climbed by ₹20,755.67 crore to a new high of ₹10,56,029.91 crore.
Similarly, ICICI Bank added ₹19,381.9 crore in value, taking its total valuation to an impressive ₹10,20,200.69 crore for the week ending May 3.
Additional gains
Other firms also saw significant valuation increases
HDFC Bank's valuation increased by ₹11,514.78 crore to ₹14,73,356.95 crore.
Infosys added ₹10,902.31 crore in value, taking its market cap to an impressive ₹6,25,668.37 crore for the week ending May 3.
ITC also grew with its market cap rising by ₹2,502.82 crore to a new high of ₹5,38,294.86 crore during the period.
Valuation decline
Some firms experienced a drop in their market value
On the flip side, Bajaj Finance lost ₹15,470.5 crore in value, taking its market cap down to ₹5,50,726.80 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's valuation also dropped by ₹1,985.41 crore to ₹5,45,845.29 crore.
TCS lost ₹1,284.42 crore, ending the week with a valuation of ₹12,45,996.98 crore and making it one of the firms to lose their market worth during the week.