What's the story

In the last week, seven out of India's top 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined gain of ₹2.31 lakh crore in their market valuation.

The rally was led by Reliance Industries amid bullish sentiment in the equity market.

Other gainers include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC.

However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever's market worth fell during the week.