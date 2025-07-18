India needs $1.5T by 2030 for climate, energy goals: Report

India will need an investment of around $1.5 trillion by 2030 to meet its climate change and energy transition goals, a new report by Deloitte has said. The study, titled "The Climate Response: Tapping into India's Climate and Energy Transition Opportunity," highlights the massive capital requirement across renewable energy, biofuels, decarbonization, and sustainable infrastructure sectors.

Capacity expansion $200-250 billion for 500GW non-fossil capacity To achieve the government's target of 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, Deloitte estimates an investment of $200-250 billion. The investment will be needed across advanced manufacturing, grid integration, and system expansion. Currently, India's total non-fossil fuel capacity is at 242.8GW or nearly half of the country's total installed capacity (484.8GW).

Storage infrastructure $300 billion storage push to meet renewable energy goals The report also emphasizes that the expansion of India's renewable energy capacity will require a major scale-up of energy storage infrastructure, by nearly eight times. This would require an estimated capital expenditure of $250-300 billion by FY30. Additionally, government initiatives such as ethanol blending mandates and green hydrogen adoption are expected to drive investments in biofuels ($75-80 billion) and green hydrogen ($90-100 billion).