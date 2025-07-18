India needs $1.5T by 2030 for climate, energy goals: Report
India will need an investment of around $1.5 trillion by 2030 to meet its climate change and energy transition goals, a new report by Deloitte has said. The study, titled "The Climate Response: Tapping into India's Climate and Energy Transition Opportunity," highlights the massive capital requirement across renewable energy, biofuels, decarbonization, and sustainable infrastructure sectors.
To achieve the government's target of 500GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, Deloitte estimates an investment of $200-250 billion. The investment will be needed across advanced manufacturing, grid integration, and system expansion. Currently, India's total non-fossil fuel capacity is at 242.8GW or nearly half of the country's total installed capacity (484.8GW).
The report also emphasizes that the expansion of India's renewable energy capacity will require a major scale-up of energy storage infrastructure, by nearly eight times. This would require an estimated capital expenditure of $250-300 billion by FY30. Additionally, government initiatives such as ethanol blending mandates and green hydrogen adoption are expected to drive investments in biofuels ($75-80 billion) and green hydrogen ($90-100 billion).
The report also highlights the need for investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, including water security, sustainable agriculture, and transport. An estimated $60-75 billion will be needed for water-related infrastructure such as sourcing, treatment, supply conservation, and recycling. Sustainable farming practices could attract investments of $20-22 billion, while building a sustainable transport system is expected to require investments of $600-650 billion.