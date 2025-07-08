Indian auto component industry clocks a turnover of ₹6.7L crore

India 's auto component industry has recorded a turnover of ₹6.73 lakh crore ($80.2 billion) for the fiscal year 2024-25, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). This figure marks a year-on-year growth of 9.6% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% from FY20 to FY25, almost doubling the size of the industry over five years.

Trade balance Exports up by 8% to ₹1.92L crore The ACMA report also highlighted an 8% rise in auto component exports, amounting to ₹1.92 lakh crore ($22.9 billion). Meanwhile, imports rose by 7.3% to $22.4 billion. The industry recorded a trade surplus of $453 million, up from last year's surplus of $300 million. ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta attributed the industry's growth to positive trends in OEM sales, exports, and aftermarket segments.

Market performance Supplies to OEMs stand at ₹5.7L crore In the domestic market, auto component supplies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) stood at ₹5.70 lakh crore, up by 10% year-on-year. This growth was aided by an 8% jump in vehicle production, and increased use of higher value-added components in larger vehicles. The aftermarket segment also surged by 6% to ₹99,948 crore ($11.8 billion), driven by the expansion of the used vehicle market and formalization of vehicle repair services.