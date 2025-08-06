Anushka Shetty turns people's messiah in 'Ghaati' trailer  

Trailer highlights

What to expect from the film

The trailer opens with Shetty's character as a loving partner to Desi Raju (Vikram Prabhu). However, when an intruder threatens her values, she transforms into a powerful figure seeking revenge. The film is set against the backdrop of the mountains and promises to be an action-packed thriller with elements of mystery. The makers described it as "A tale carved in blood, sweat, and stone."