Anushka Shetty turns people's messiah in 'Ghaati' trailer
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty, was unveiled on Wednesday. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is a joint production of UV Creations. The gripping trailer features Shetty as a fierce woman who will go to any lengths to protect her loved ones. The film will be released in theaters on September 5.
Trailer highlights
What to expect from the film
The trailer opens with Shetty's character as a loving partner to Desi Raju (Vikram Prabhu). However, when an intruder threatens her values, she transforms into a powerful figure seeking revenge. The film is set against the backdrop of the mountains and promises to be an action-packed thriller with elements of mystery. The makers described it as "A tale carved in blood, sweat, and stone."
Twitter Post
Catch the trailer here
And here it is 🧿😍🙏🏻#GhaatiTrailer out now!— Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) August 6, 2025
▶️ https://t.co/IupCnnowSq#GHAATI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON SEPTEMBER 5th, 2025🧿😍@MsAnushkaShetty & @iamVikramPrabhu💪😍
🎥 Directed by @DirKrish😍
🏢 produced by 😍@UV_Creations & @FirstFrame_Ent
🎶 Music by @NagavelliV😍
🎼… pic.twitter.com/Fk0wygJfij
Release date change
Delay in film's release
Originally slated for a July 11 release, the film's premiere has been pushed to September 5. UV Creations, one of the production houses behind Ghaati, shared a note on social media titled "A Note from the Heart of Ghaati." The statement explained that they decided to delay the film's release in order to honor every frame and make the experience richer and more unforgettable.