Diddy claims prison food is 'expired,' 'maggot-infested' in letter

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the 55-year-old music mogul currently imprisoned at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), has made shocking allegations about his prison conditions. In a recent letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs's lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed that the facility serves food that is "expired" and "infested with maggots." The attorney also called the treatment of inmates at MDC "inhumane," reported Page Six.

Legal appeal Agnifilo calls for bail reconsideration In his letter, Agnifilo wrote, "The maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience." He added that these "exceptional circumstances" warrant a reconsideration of bail before Combs's October 3 sentencing. The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution but was acquitted of more serious charges. He could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Bail denial Combs's lawyer slams judge's denial of bail request Agnifilo has criticized Subramanian's denial of Combs's initial bail request, calling it "unfair." He claimed the government is "hellbent on punishing [Combs]... in a more draconian manner than anyone in US history." The judge had previously denied Combs bail before the trial, saying he saw "no reason" to change that decision after the conviction. However, he is open to moving up the October sentencing.