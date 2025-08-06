'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan promises political drama in new promo Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Bigg Boss is back for its 19th season, and this time Salman Khan is teasing a "political drama" twist.

The latest promo shows him in full politician mode, hinting at plenty of surprises and new energy in the house.

As always, fans are hyped to see what wild turns the show will take.