'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan promises political drama in new promo
Bigg Boss is back for its 19th season, and this time Salman Khan is teasing a "political drama" twist.
The latest promo shows him in full politician mode, hinting at plenty of surprises and new energy in the house.
As always, fans are hyped to see what wild turns the show will take.
Rumored contestants for the upcoming season
There's a lot of buzz about possible contestants—names like Hina Khan and YouTuber Elvish Yadav are trending online.
Others rumored include Tej Pratap Yadav, Gurucharan Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Raftaar, Faisal Shaikh, Meera Deosthale, Dhanashree Verma, Amaal Malik, and Gaurav Khanna.
The season kicks off on Colors TV (and streams on Jio Cinema), so get ready for new faces and classic Bigg Boss drama!