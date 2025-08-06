Anupam Kher wins Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher just picked up the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award at the Maharashtra State Film Awards. He called it "the most prestigious #RajKapoorAward" on Instagram, sharing his excitement and gratitude. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Kher's heartfelt tribute to Mumbai Kher looked back on his early days in Mumbai—arriving in 1981 as a drama school gold medalist, living in a tiny chawl, and hustling for roles.

He credits Mumbai's big heart for giving him a shot despite starting with almost nothing.

Actor's surreal moment with Kajol and Tanuja Mukherjee With over 40 years in films, Kher says Raj Kapoor has always been his inspiration.

Calling the award "surreal," he posted photos from the night alongside Tanuja Mukherjee and Kajol, showing how much this moment means to him.