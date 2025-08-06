Ajaz Khan denied bail in sexual harassment case

Khan is also under investigation in a separate rape case

The court said Khan's arrest is needed to recover digital evidence, noting his absence is a deliberate attempt to evade the law.

Khan's lawyer claims he's being framed, blaming the complainant's son for defamation.

Meanwhile, Khan is also under investigation in a separate rape case where an actress alleges he misled her with false promises of marriage and work.

Both cases are still being actively investigated.