Ajaz Khan denied bail in sexual harassment case
Actor Ajaz Khan's anticipatory bail was turned down by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court after he was accused of uploading explicit videos of a woman and her daughter online and allegedly threatening their family.
Despite two police notices, Khan didn't show up for questioning.
Khan is also under investigation in a separate rape case
The court said Khan's arrest is needed to recover digital evidence, noting his absence is a deliberate attempt to evade the law.
Khan's lawyer claims he's being framed, blaming the complainant's son for defamation.
Meanwhile, Khan is also under investigation in a separate rape case where an actress alleges he misled her with false promises of marriage and work.
Both cases are still being actively investigated.