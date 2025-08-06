Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda clears betting app controversy: 'Fully legal' platforms
Vijay Deverakonda says he's not involved with illegal betting apps, after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad.
He explained that the apps he promoted are government-licensed and fully legal, and he implied distancing himself from platforms that have reportedly caused financial trouble for many families.
Case involves several celebrities, including Rana Daggubati and Urvashi Rautela
A complaint filed in March 2025 named 25 celebrities—including Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati—for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps.
The case highlights how celebrity promotions can impact people, especially when it comes to risky online platforms.
Other stars like Urvashi Rautela and Sonu Sood have also been questioned as part of this ongoing investigation.