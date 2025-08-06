Next Article
Uttarkashi flash floods: Sonu, Sesh, Raghav's reactions
A sudden cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand has triggered flash floods, leaving at least five people dead and forcing many from their homes.
The disaster has drawn heartfelt reactions from celebrities like Sonu Sood, Adivi Sesh, and Raghav Juyal, who are urging everyone to come together and support those affected.
Sonu, Sesh, Raghav's posts
Sonu Sood posted on X about standing up for every life lost or home destroyed, while Adivi Sesh shared his sadness over the tragedy.
Raghav Juyal posted videos of the destruction on Instagram and asked followers to keep Uttarkashi in their prayers.
Sara Ali Khan also sent wishes for safety and healing to everyone impacted. Their messages highlight the need for community support during tough times like this.