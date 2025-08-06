Next Article
Amruta Subhash's 'Jarann' streaming on OTT: Where to watch
Get ready for Jarann, a Marathi psychological thriller starring Amruta Subhash, streaming on ZEE5 from August 8, 2025.
The film follows Radha, a widow navigating grief and superstition in a remote village, with black magic and mental health struggles at its core.
Watch 'Jarann' on ZEE5
After its June theatrical run, Jarann is now available on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium—so you can catch all the eerie village vibes right from your couch.
The film's reception so far
Alongside Subhash, the cast includes Anita Date-Kelkar, Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malshe, and Avanee Joshi.
Critics have praised the film for its honest take on rural mental health and blind faith, with Subhash's performance getting special shoutouts.