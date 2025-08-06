'K-Pop: Demon Hunters' becomes 2nd-most watched English film on Netflix

'K-Pop' could soon dethrone 'Carry-On'

Thanks to a viral boost from TikTok and a cast featuring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Byung-hun, the film picked up another 26.3 million views this week alone.

Sitting just behind "Don't Look Up" and "Carry-On," it could climb even higher in the next few weeks if fans keep tuning in.