'K-Pop: Demon Hunters' becomes 2nd-most watched English film on Netflix
The animated musical "K-Pop: Demon Hunters" is blowing up on Netflix, hitting 158.8 million views since dropping on June 20.
The movie follows K-pop group HUNTR/X as they secretly battle demons, and it's now the second most-watched English film on the platform—just behind "Happy Gilmore 2."
'K-Pop' could soon dethrone 'Carry-On'
Thanks to a viral boost from TikTok and a cast featuring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Byung-hun, the film picked up another 26.3 million views this week alone.
Sitting just behind "Don't Look Up" and "Carry-On," it could climb even higher in the next few weeks if fans keep tuning in.