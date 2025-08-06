Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 'Ramayana'

Meanwhile, know more about 'Ramayana'

Ramayana is shaping up to be a star-studded event—Ranbir Kapoor steps in as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash takes on Raavan.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film will roll out in two parts: the first hitting theaters Diwali 2026 and the second following in 2027.

Expect an epic retelling with impressive visuals and a fresh take on this classic story.