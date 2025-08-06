Ravie Dubey, Sargun Mehta visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 'Ramayana'
Ravie Dubey, who's about to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, "Ramayana," visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi with his wife Sargun Mehta.
The couple twinned in red and posted a photo from their temple visit during Shravan month, which fans loved for its traditional vibe.
This trip followed another recent visit to Annapurna Devi shrine with co-star Indira Krishnan as they sought blessings for their new Zee TV show.
Meanwhile, know more about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is shaping up to be a star-studded event—Ranbir Kapoor steps in as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash takes on Raavan.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film will roll out in two parts: the first hitting theaters Diwali 2026 and the second following in 2027.
Expect an epic retelling with impressive visuals and a fresh take on this classic story.