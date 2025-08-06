Get ready! Nani's 'The Paradise' first look coming on Friday

The highly anticipated film The Paradise, starring Telugu superstar Nani , will be released on March 26, 2026. Before that, the first look of the film will be out this Friday, in two parts. The announcement was made by the makers on social media platforms on Wednesday. The film is a reunion of Nani with director Srikanth Odela after their successful collaboration on Dasara.

Multilingual release Film to be released in multiple languages The first look of the film will be unveiled on August 8 at 10:05am and 5:05pm. The Paradise will be released in several languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. The film is produced by SLV Cinemas and features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Film promotion New poster and original soundtrack released The makers of The Paradise have also released a new poster for the film. The poster features a vertical rifle piercing through a cloudy sky with a tiny figure of a man standing on its tip as birds fly around. The original soundtrack of the film, composed by Ravichander and sung by him along with Arjun Chandy, is gripping and immersive.