'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03: Episode 5 out now
Episode 5 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 just landed on Prime Video, dropping early Wednesday morning.
The show's at its halfway point, and fans are still hooked on Belly's (Lola Tung) complicated feelings for the Fisher brothers.
There are 11 episodes this season, with a new one every Wednesday until the big finale on September 17.
How to watch the new episodes
This season dives deep into first love, heartbreak, and figuring yourself out—classic Jenny Han style.
Belly's torn between Conrad and Jeremiah keeps things emotional but relatable.
All previous episodes (and seasons) are streaming free for Prime members.
Episode 6 arrives August 13, so mark your calendar if you're keeping up!