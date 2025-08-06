'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03: Episode 5 out now Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Episode 5 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 just landed on Prime Video, dropping early Wednesday morning.

The show's at its halfway point, and fans are still hooked on Belly's (Lola Tung) complicated feelings for the Fisher brothers.

There are 11 episodes this season, with a new one every Wednesday until the big finale on September 17.