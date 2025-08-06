Why Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' is facing protests in Tamil Nadu
Vijay Deverakonda's new film "Kingdom" has stirred up protests in Tamil Nadu, led by Saravanan from the Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) party.
NTK says the film disrespects Sri Lankan Tamils and LTTE fighters by showing them as "enslaved people living in the mountain areas," which they feel misrepresents their history.
Murugan is also a problem for NTK
NTK has been protesting since the movie's July 31 release.
Saravanan shared, "The movie demeans LTTE fighters and Eezham Tamils. They fought for 30 years and died, but are shown as enslaved people living in the mountain areas."
The party also didn't like that the villain was named Murugan, a name linked to a Tamil deity.
The producers have apologized
NTK demanded that screenings stop, so distributors asked for police protection.
The producers apologized, saying "Kingdom" is just fiction and they're sorry if Eelam Tamils were hurt.
Through it all, Saravanan has been NTK's main voice on why respectful representation matters.