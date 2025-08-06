Why Percy Hynes White's Xavier isn't in 'Wednesday' Season 2
What's the story
The second season of Netflix's Wednesday has finally premiered after a three-year break, bringing back beloved characters from the Addams family, Enid, Bianca, and Tyler. However, one notable absence is Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe. In the first season, Xavier was Wednesday's potential love interest and a psychic who could bring his art to life. Here's why he isn't returning for the new season.
Controversy
Allegations against the actor
In January 2023, an X (formerly Twitter) user accused Hynes White of sexual assault following Wednesday's first season release in 2022. The actor denied the allegations in June, calling them "baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims." He also revealed that his family had been doxxed and friends received death threats due to the accusations.
Departure
Hynes White's official exit from 'Wednesday'
A year later, Hynes White announced his departure. He shared a picture with the season one cast on Instagram Story, writing: "Had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2." Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday and is now an executive producer for season two, commented on his exit to Vanity Fair. Calling it a "weird redirect," she added, "but we're introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost."
Character exit
The character's absence explained
In the first episode of Wednesday Season 2, the character's absence was explained. New principal Dort revealed that after being falsely accused of murder, Xavier was pulled out of Nevermore Academy by his father and transferred to Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland. This change also allowed Morticia to join the fundraising committee at Nevermore and keep an eye on Wednesday.