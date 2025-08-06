Why Percy Hynes White's Xavier isn't in 'Wednesday' Season 2

The second season of Netflix 's Wednesday has finally premiered after a three-year break, bringing back beloved characters from the Addams family, Enid, Bianca, and Tyler. However, one notable absence is Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe. In the first season, Xavier was Wednesday's potential love interest and a psychic who could bring his art to life. Here's why he isn't returning for the new season .

Controversy Allegations against the actor In January 2023, an X (formerly Twitter) user accused Hynes White of sexual assault following Wednesday's first season release in 2022. The actor denied the allegations in June, calling them "baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims." He also revealed that his family had been doxxed and friends received death threats due to the accusations.

Departure Hynes White's official exit from 'Wednesday' A year later, Hynes White announced his departure. He shared a picture with the season one cast on Instagram Story, writing: "Had so much fun working on this show. I can't wait to watch season 2." Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday and is now an executive producer for season two, commented on his exit to Vanity Fair. Calling it a "weird redirect," she added, "but we're introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost."