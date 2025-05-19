What's the story

Odisha-based YouTuber Priyanka Senapati was questioned by the local police on Sunday in connection with her association with Haryana-based content creator Jyoti Malhotra.

Police said the duo had visited various places together, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Malhotra, who visited Puri in September 2024, has been arrested on charges of espionage for allegedly sharing Indian military information with Pakistan.

Six people have been arrested in connection with this case.