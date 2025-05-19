Who's Priyanka Senapati—YouTuber under scrutiny for links with Jyoti Malhotra
What's the story
Odisha-based YouTuber Priyanka Senapati was questioned by the local police on Sunday in connection with her association with Haryana-based content creator Jyoti Malhotra.
Police said the duo had visited various places together, including Jammu and Kashmir.
Malhotra, who visited Puri in September 2024, has been arrested on charges of espionage for allegedly sharing Indian military information with Pakistan.
Six people have been arrested in connection with this case.
Family's response
Priyanka's father expresses willingness to cooperate with investigation
Priyanka's father, Rajkishore, has said they are ready to help the police with their investigation.
He said, "Understanding the sensitivity of the issue, we will assist the police with their probe."
Rajkishore added that his daughter had developed a professional relationship with Malhotra through YouTube and accompanied her during her visit to Puri as a friend.
Clarification
Priyanka's father clarifies daughter's visit to Kartarpur
He clarified that Priyanka had visited Kartarpur a few months back to make videos and had developed a friendship with Malhotra over there.
He said, "Priyanka had visited Kartarpur some 3-4 months back. Priyanka had developed a friendship with Jyoti as a YouTuber, and it was a completely professional relationship."
Shocked reaction
Priyanka expresses shock over Malhotra's arrest
Priyanka has also expressed her surprise over the allegations against Malhotra. She said she only knew Malhotra professionally through content creation and was shocked to hear about the arrest.
In a social media post, she wrote, "Jyoti was just a friend of mine, and I came in contact with her through YouTube. I was unaware of anything which she is accused of."
Profile
Priyanka is a Puri-based content creator
Priyanka is a Puri-based content creator, having 14,600 subscribers on YouTube and over 20,000 followers on her Instagram.
She uploads videos of her exploration of various locations in Odisha and other regions of the country.
Her work mostly focuses on exploring religious and cultural sites throughout India, including visits to temples in Ayodhya and Varanasi.