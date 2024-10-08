Summarize Simplifying... In short Rakhi Sawant, a judge on 'India's Got Talent', stormed off the set after a heated exchange with fellow judge Maheep Singh.

The argument escalated to the point where Sawant threw a chair and left, causing a temporary halt to the show.

The incident, which was detailed on social media, sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some criticizing Sawant's behavior and others suggesting it was expected. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rakhi Sawant's dramatic exit from 'India's Got Latent'

Rakhi Sawant throws chair, storms off 'India's Got Latent' set

By Tanvi Gupta 12:38 pm Oct 08, 202412:38 pm

What's the story In a recent episode of comedian Samay Raina's popular show India's Got Latent, guest judge Rakhi Sawant made headlines with her dramatic exit. A video doing the rounds on social media shows Sawant suddenly standing up from the judges' panel and throwing a chair across the stage before storming off. The unexpected outburst left the audience in shock and has since gone viral on social media.

Show disruption

Sawant's confrontation with Maheep Singh led to show getting halted

The incident happened after Sawant confronted fellow judge Maheep Singh, telling him, "bakwaas kar raha hai (you are talking nonsense)." After this exchange, both Sawant and Singh exited the stage, bringing the show to a temporary halt. While Singh returned to his vanity van, Sawant reportedly got into her car and drove away. The day was further marked by drama as police were on set for a long time.

Viral details

Social media posts detailed Sawant's disrespectful behavior

A social media post gave a detailed account of the incident, saying that throughout the show, Sawant and Singh were exchanging backhanded comments. The post claimed Sawant was "targeting him too much" and became "really disrespectful," telling him to shut up while he was talking to a contestant. It further added that after Singh walked away from the stage, Sawant threw the chair and also left after belittling a contestant who was performing at the time.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this viral video

Audience response

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to Sawant's dramatic exit

Netizens have had mixed reactions to Sawant's dramatic exit. One user was confused over her behavior, saying she shouldn't create conflict on stage and often seeks public attention. They advised the audience to recognize and avoid her antics. Another commenter wrote that inviting her is like expecting a circus, implying Raina got what he deserved for having her on the show.