Rakhi Sawant throws chair, storms off 'India's Got Latent' set
In a recent episode of comedian Samay Raina's popular show India's Got Latent, guest judge Rakhi Sawant made headlines with her dramatic exit. A video doing the rounds on social media shows Sawant suddenly standing up from the judges' panel and throwing a chair across the stage before storming off. The unexpected outburst left the audience in shock and has since gone viral on social media.
Sawant's confrontation with Maheep Singh led to show getting halted
The incident happened after Sawant confronted fellow judge Maheep Singh, telling him, "bakwaas kar raha hai (you are talking nonsense)." After this exchange, both Sawant and Singh exited the stage, bringing the show to a temporary halt. While Singh returned to his vanity van, Sawant reportedly got into her car and drove away. The day was further marked by drama as police were on set for a long time.
Social media posts detailed Sawant's disrespectful behavior
A social media post gave a detailed account of the incident, saying that throughout the show, Sawant and Singh were exchanging backhanded comments. The post claimed Sawant was "targeting him too much" and became "really disrespectful," telling him to shut up while he was talking to a contestant. It further added that after Singh walked away from the stage, Sawant threw the chair and also left after belittling a contestant who was performing at the time.
Take a look at this viral video
Netizens expressed mixed reactions to Sawant's dramatic exit
Netizens have had mixed reactions to Sawant's dramatic exit. One user was confused over her behavior, saying she shouldn't create conflict on stage and often seeks public attention. They advised the audience to recognize and avoid her antics. Another commenter wrote that inviting her is like expecting a circus, implying Raina got what he deserved for having her on the show.