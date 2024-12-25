Summarize Simplifying... In short To switch between WhatsApp voice and video calls, start a voice call by tapping the phone icon in a conversation.

Once connected, tap the camcorder icon to request a switch to video.

To revert back to a voice call during a video call, tap the camcorder icon again.

Once both parties turn off their cameras, the call automatically becomes a voice call.

You can easily toggle between voice and video calls

How to switch between WhatsApp voice and video calls

By Akash Pandey 04:45 pm Dec 25, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Switching between voice and video calls on WhatsApp is a handy feature that adds flexibility to your communication. Whether you want to switch for better clarity, privacy, or a change in conversation style, knowing how to make the switch will enhance your WhatsApp experience. Here we explain how to effortlessly toggle between voice and video calls.

User guide

Take a look at the quick process

First, initiate a WhatsApp voice call to your preferred contact. To do this, open the conversation in question and tap the phone call icon. Once the receiver picks up, you can switch from voice to video call simply by using the camcorder icon in the bottom menu. The participant will see a swtich to video call request, which they can accept or decline.

Information

Switching back to a voice call

During a video call, tap the camcorder icon to notify the person you're calling that you've turned off your camera. Once they too disable their camera, the call will automatically switch to a voice call.