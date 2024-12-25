Summarize Simplifying... In short Changing your Instagram username or actual name is simple.

Don't like your Instagram username? Here's how to change it

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Dec 25, 202404:03 pm

What's the story Instagram, the popular social media platform, lets users express their individuality with unique usernames. However, usernames can lose their charm or humor over time. Whatever the reason, you can update by following a few simple steps. Usernames can be anything from conventional names to more creative ones reflecting personal interests or life changes. Instagram allows unlimited changes to usernames and even includes some special characters, numbers, or random words.

Procedure

Steps to modify your Instagram username

To change your Instagram username, open the app and tap on your profile icon at the bottom right of the screen. Tap on "Edit Profile" and then on the "Username" tab. Now, type your desired new username in the given field. If the name is already taken by someone else, Instagram will alert you. Once you find an available username, confirm your choice by tapping on the checkmark.

Policy

Username change policy and reversal window

Instagram gives a 14-day window to users to go back to their old username after changing it. The policy is designed to prevent others from taking your old username during this time. However, if you miss the window, you might not be able to get your old username back if it has been taken by someone else.

Name change

How to change your actual name on Instagram

Instagram also lets you change your actual name on the platform. This can be done separately from the username, giving you more freedom in how you want to appear online. The steps to change your actual name are the same as those for changing the username. However, Instagram only allows two changes to your actual name in a 14-day window.