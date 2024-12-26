Instagram reel audio muted? Here's how to fix it
Instagram reels can be a great way to express yourself creatively, but sometimes the audio track you use might get muted due to copyright issues. This can be frustrating, but thankfully, Instagram provides a way to replace the muted audio with another licensed track from their library. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to replace muted audio on your Instagram Reels.
How to replace muted audio on Instagram reel
If your reel's audio is muted, a notification will prompt you to replace it. Tap the notification, select "Replace Audio," and browse Instagram's licensed tracks. Preview and choose a suitable track, trimming it if needed to match your reel's length. Tap "Done" to save the changes. Note, you can replace a muted track only once for the affected reel.
Why your reel audio might be muted
Instagram works with music rights holders to safeguard artists and creators. If these agreements shift or your reel's audio becomes unavailable due to copyright issues, the audio may be muted. Muted reels remain viewable, but you can replace the audio with a licensed track from Instagram's library to restore sound and improve the viewing experience. This ensures compliance and keeps your content engaging.