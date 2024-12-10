How to share your screen in an Instagram video call
Sharing your screen during an Instagram video call is a valuable tool for collaboration, remote learning, and various other purposes. Whether you want to share a presentation, a document, or simply show someone something on your device, screen sharing makes it easy to connect and collaborate with others. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to share your screen on Instagram
Follow these steps to share screen in Instagram video call
Start a video call with the person or group you want to share your screen with. Once the call begins, tap the screen share button (a square with an upward arrow) at the bottom. Select "Start Now" to share your screen. To use your device while sharing, tap the minimize button to shrink the call to a smaller window.
Things to remember
To stop sharing your screen, tap the "Stop Sharing" button, typically a red square icon. This action doesn't end the video call, allowing the conversation to continue. Keep in mind that during screen sharing, everything on your device, including notifications, is visible to participants. Currently, screen sharing is limited to video calls with a maximum of eight participants.