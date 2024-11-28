How to check who's seen your Instagram story
Want to know who's been checking out your Instagram stories? Whether it's your latest vacation post or a fun reel, you might be curious to see who's been tuning in. Luckily, Instagram provides a simple way to check your story viewers. Let's dive into the steps to uncover your story's audience.
For stories posted within 24 hours
Launch the Instagram app on your device and open the story for which you want to check the viewer history. Now, swipe up on the screen to reveal the list of usernames of people who have viewed your story. Only you can see the list of viewers for your Instagram story and the viewer count includes all replays of your story.
For stories posted more than 24 hours ago
Tap your profile picture in the bottom right corner, open the menu (three lines in the top right), and select "Archive." Browse your archived stories to find the one you want. Open the story and swipe up to view the list of viewers. Notably, You can look at who's seen your story up to 48 hours after you post it.