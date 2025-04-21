What's the story

Gold prices hit an all-time high on Monday, propelled by fears of global economic growth amid the intensifying US-China trade war. The rally was also supported by a weaker dollar.

Spot gold climbed 1.7% to $3,383.87 per ounce, after touching a record high of $3,384 earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, US gold futures firmed 2% to $3,396 per ounce.

In India, MCX Gold hit a fresh record high of ₹96,747 per 10 grams earlier today.