Indian government issues notice to Apple over iPhone performance issues
What's the story
Apple has been issued a notice by India's Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) after complaints of iPhone performance issues associated with iOS 18 updates.
Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed the news on X.
This move marks an escalation in regulatory scrutiny of Apple's business in India, a key growth market for smartphone makers across the globe.
Information
CCPA demands explanation from Apple
The CCPA has sent a notice to Apple after reviewing the complaints lodged through the National Consumer Helpline, according to PTI. The authority is now awaiting a response from the tech giant on these alleged technical glitches.
Statement
Take a look at Joshi's statement
In his post on X, Joshi said, "After receiving complaints on the National Consumer Helpline regarding performance issues in #iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update, the department, after examining these grievances, has issued a notice to #Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter."
Apple is yet to comment on the matter.