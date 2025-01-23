How to perform hearing test using Apple's AirPods Pro
What's the story
Apple lets users take a hearing test with their AirPods Pro 2.
The feature, dubbed Hearing Test, can identify possible hearing loss and determine how well a person can hear different sound frequencies.
The results are given in decibels hearing level (dBHL), giving a detailed picture of your hearing health. Here's how you can use this feature:
Prerequisites
Requirements for the hearing test
To use this feature, you'll need AirPods Pro 2 paired with an iPhone/iPad running iOS/iPadOS 18.1 or later versions. The AirPods Pro firmware should also be updated.
Notably, this function isn't available for other AirPods models except AirPods Pro 2.
For best results, Apple recommends making sure that the AirPods seal properly in your ears using the Ear Tip Fit Test on your device.
Test conditions
Factors influencing the results
Apple notes a few factors that could affect the results of the hearing test.
These include recent illnesses (like colds, sinus or ear infections), current allergy symptoms, and exposure to loud environments (like concerts) in the last 24 hours.
For accurate results, it's advisable to take the Hearing Test in a quiet environment for its full duration of about five minutes.
Procedure
Steps to take the hearing test
To start the hearing test, make sure your AirPods are charged enough and you're in a quiet room.
Once connected with a paired iPhone/iPad, head over to Settings > your AirPods.
You can also start the Hearing Test from the Health app by tapping 'Take a Hearing Test' and following on-screen instructions.
Tones will be played three times with users tapping the screen when they hear it.
Result interpretation
Understanding the results
Upon completing the test, users will be able to see their results on their device. These will show the degree of any hearing loss, how it is classified, and what can be done next.
Each ear will be given a single number representing your average hearing level across key frequencies for understanding speech.
The higher this number, the louder sounds need to be for you to hear them.
The readings
Take a look at the readings
Hearing loss is categorized as follows:
Up to 25 dBHL: Little to no hearing loss. 26-40 dBHL: Mild hearing loss, where you can hear normal speech from about 90 cm (3 feet) away.
41-60 dBHL: Moderate hearing loss, where raised voices are audible from the same distance.
61-80 dBHL: Severe hearing loss, where only shouted words are audible close to your ear.
If you suspect mild to moderate hearing loss, AirPods offer several useful features to enhance your hearing.