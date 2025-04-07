Apple challenges UK's demand for 'backdoor' access to iCloud data
What's the story
Apple has appealed against a British government order seeking a "backdoor" into its secure cloud storage systems. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) confirmed the same on Monday.
The IPT also denied the UK government's request to keep the "details of the case," including Apple's involvement, confidential.
Neither Apple nor Britain's Home Office has publicly commented on the matter yet.
Government demand
UK's 'technical capability notice' to Apple
Back in February, the UK had issued a "technical capability notice" to Apple. The directive asked the tech giant to facilitate access to encrypted messages and photos, including those of users outside the UK.
Apple has always stood against creating such backdoors, fearing risks of exploitation by hackers and governments alike.
In response to Britain's wide-ranging demands, Apple disabled its most sophisticated security encryption for cloud data, called Advanced Data Protection, for new users in Britain.
Judgment
IPT judges reject Home Office's argument
The Home Office had contended that revealing details of Apple's appeal could jeopardize national security.
However, Judges Rabinder Singh and Jeremy Johnson disagreed.
"We do not accept that the revelation of the bare details of the case would be damaging to the public interest or prejudicial to national security," they said.
Monday's ruling follows a closed-door hearing in London last month, held without media access.