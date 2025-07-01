World's greatest McLaren collection is heading to auction

The late Mansour Ojjeh's extraordinary collection of McLaren cars is now up for grabs. Ojjeh, who played a key role in McLaren's development and success, had an impressive array of vehicles. The collection includes the last-ever built McLaren F1, which comes in a unique shade called 'Mansour Orange.' This was a color that McLaren specifically reserved for Ojjeh. Another special piece is the Elva delivered after Ojjeh's death. On this car, McLaren badges were replaced with his personal emblem.

Collection highlights Other modern McLaren road cars in the collection Ojjeh's collection also features a number of other unique modern McLaren road cars, such as the Sabre, Speedtail, Senna, Elva, and P1. It even has one of every LM and LT model. Most cars in the collection have never been driven much. For instance, apart from the F1 which has 1,810km on its odometer and a P1 GTR that was used at a few McLaren track days. The estimated value of the collection sits around $70 million.

Collector's journey Ojjeh was a Ferrari collector before involving with McLaren Before his association with McLaren, Ojjeh was a Ferrari collector. However, he sold his Ferrari collection when he became involved with McLaren. This transition highlights his deep-rooted passion for cars and the automotive industry. The sale of Ojjeh's collection is expected to attract many potential buyers, especially those interested in owning an F1 from the man who helped bring it into existence.