Summarize Simplifying... In short Shikhar Dhawan, despite retiring from international and domestic cricket earlier this year, showcased his power-hitting prowess in the Nepal Premier League.

His unbeaten 72 off 51 balls, including 4 fours and 5 sixes, helped Karnali Yaks set a challenging total.

Despite efforts from Kathmandu Gurkhas' bowlers, they struggled to contain Dhawan's onslaught. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dhawan scored an impressive 72* against the Kathmandu Gurkhas

Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 72 powers Karnali Yaks in NPL

By Parth Dhall 01:43 pm Dec 04, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is a key player in the Nepal Premier League (NPL), has made a strong comeback after an initial setback. After a disappointing 14-run performance against the Janakpur Bolts, Dhawan showed his prowess by scoring an impressive 72* against the Kathmandu Gurkhas. The match was played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, where KG opted to field first after winning the toss.

Match progress

Dhawan's innings helps Karnali Yaks set a competitive total

Despite an early setback with opener Dev Khanal dismissed without scoring, Dhawan held his ground. He initially struggled, managing only 33 runs from 35 balls. However, in the final overs, he unleashed his power-hitting skills by smashing 4 fours and 5 sixes. This led him to finish with a swift 72* off just 51 balls. His performance helped the Karnali Yaks set a competitive total of 149/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Bowling performance

KG bowlers struggle to contain Dhawan's onslaught

From the Kathmandu Gurkhas's bowling side, Gerhard Erasmus was the most effective with two wickets for 29 runs. The likes of Karan KC, Nathan Sowter, and Dipesh Kandel also contributed by taking one wicket each. However, they couldn't restrain an aggressive Dhawan who made the chase challenging for KG in what was initially seen as an easy target before the final overs.

Retirement

Dhawan retired earlier this year

Dhawan announced his retirement from both international and domestic cricket earlier this year. The 38-year-old left-handed batter shared this news through a touching video on social media. The left-handed opener amassed a total of 10,867 runs, featuring in 269 internationals, with 24 centuries, 55 half-centuries, and 1,349 boundaries in a career spanning 12 long years. Throughout his IPL career, Dhawan played 222 matches for various franchises, scoring 6,769 runs, the second-highest in the tournament, behind Virat Kohli's 8,004 runs.