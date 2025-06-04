3 dead in stampede at RCB victory celebrations in Bengaluru
What's the story
Three people are feared dead, while at least 10 are believed injured as thousands of fans flocked to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate the victory of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The felicitation ceremony was organized by the Karnataka government.
The event was held to celebrate RCB's first IPL title win after an 18-year wait.
Chaos ensues
Police had to use mild force to control crowd
The stampede reportedly occurred when the crowd gathered at the stadium's entry gates to see their cricketing heroes.
The crowd was so overwhelming that police had to use mild force to control them.
Visuals from the scene showed injured persons being rushed for medical support.
The injured were immediately taken to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar for treatment.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the stadium
🚨 Two people including a child, reportedly died in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory celebrations pic.twitter.com/IFUCeFWgfN— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 4, 2025
Celebration chaos
Fans arrived for parade
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the crowd was "uncontrollable," adding, "I apologize for the overcrowding."
"We arranged more than 5,000 personnel. This is a young vibrant crowd, we can't use lathi on them."
Rain was also reported in and around the stadium shortly after 5:00pm, adding to the chaos.
Before the stampede, RCB players were felicitated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at Vidhan Soudha.