England vs India: Mark Wood ruled out of Leeds Test

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 07:05 pm

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India, scheduled to be held at Headingley, due to a shoulder injury. Wood sustained the injury while diving to save a boundary during the Lord's Test Notably, the pacer will remain with the squad in Leeds and continue his rehabilitation. Here are further details.

Information

Wood will be assessed at completion of Leeds Test

Wood sustained the injury while diving to save a boundary on Day 4 of the second Test at Lord's. He could bowl only four overs on the final day. Now, the pace spearhead will be assessed at the completion of the Leeds Test.

Replacement

What about the replacement?

After the news, England have not made any announcement of a possible cover player for Wood. As a result, Saqib Mahmood could be handed his Test debut. Meanwhile, Craig Overton is also in contention to play the Test. The likes of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, and Sam Curran are the other fast bowlers in the squad.

Players

Fifth English bowler to get injured

England are missing several key players presently. Wood is the fifth England seamer who has been ruled out of the Test series due to injury. Jofra Archer (elbow injury), Stuart Broad (calf injury), Olly Stone (back injury), and Chris Woakes (heel injury) are already out with respective injuries. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on his mental health.

Series

India lead the five-match series 1-0

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day. India defeated England in the second match to win only their third Test at Lord's. The Virat Kohli-led side successfully defended 271 runs on Day 5. England would now want to stage a comeback in the third Test at Headingley, Leeds.