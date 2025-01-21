Trump revokes Biden's AI guidelines in sweeping executive order
What's the story
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, overturning 78 actions taken by the Biden administration.
This includes a key directive from October 2023 that set guidelines for artificial intelligence (AI).
The move is part of Trump's larger strategy to "repair our institutions and our economy," suggesting his plans to dismantle many of Biden's policies.
Policy overhaul
Trump's order targets diverse policy areas
The executive order signed by Trump not only revokes Biden's AI guidelines but also touches on policies concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration, climate change, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
All of these are part of Trump's early agenda for his second term in office.
The order itself does not detail the justification for each revocation but simply lists the actions being reversed.
Regulation goals
Biden's AI guidelines aimed at safety and security
Biden's AI executive order aimed to establish a holistic framework for regulating AI in the US, prioritizing safety, security, and consumer protection.
The guidelines proposed a number of measures including AI watermarking to track its use across various industries.
It also stressed on safeguarding civil rights to ensure that AI advancements don't negatively impact vulnerable communities.
Climate stance
Trump withdraws US from Paris climate agreement again
Along with revoking AI guidelines, Trump has also decided to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement for a second time.
The move mirrors his action during his first term before Biden rejoined the agreement.
The new executive order highlights Trump's continued opposition to the climate pact, marking another major departure from his predecessor's policies.
Trump has also signed an order for the US to withdraw from the World Health Organization, citing unfair financial contributions compared to China.