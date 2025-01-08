Tibet earthquake death toll rises to 126, nearly 200 injured
What's the story
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale rocked Tibet's Tingri County on Tuesday morning, killing at least 126 people and injuring nearly 200 others.
The quake hit at 9:05am Beijing time, triggering widespread structural damage across the region.
Over 1,000 homes were affected by the disaster, with debris littering streets and crushing vehicles.
Widespread impact
Earthquake tremors felt across Shigatse region, neighboring countries
The earthquake's impact was not limited to Tingri County but rippled through the Shigatse region of Tibet, which is home to around 800,000 people.
The tremors were also felt across China's borders in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, Bhutan, and parts of northern India.
In Nepal, the quake sent residents into a panic as buildings and trees shook violently.
Rescue response
Chinese government initiates comprehensive rescue efforts
In the wake of the disaster, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all-out efforts to rescue people, minimize casualties, and resettle those whose homes were damaged.
Over 3,000 rescuers have been deployed to the area with Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing overseeing relief operations.
The Chinese government has allocated ¥100 million ($13.6 million) for disaster relief efforts.
Military aid
Chinese military deploys drones, activates disaster relief plan
The Chinese military has sent drones to evaluate the situation at the epicenter and activated a disaster relief emergency plan. The plan includes transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground forces.
Rescue workers are searching for survivors in the rubble in heavily damaged villages.
The earthquake also led to the closure of the Mount Everest scenic area on the Chinese side over safety concerns.
Global solidarity
International condolences pour in, Dalai Lama expresses sorrow
India has offered condolences over the loss of life and property in Tibet after the earthquake.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his sympathies to President Xi Jinping over the tragedy.
The Dalai Lama expressed sorrow over the loss of life and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.
Videos shared by China's Ministry of Emergency Management showed rescue workers carrying injured persons on stretchers through debris-strewn areas.
Ongoing challenges
Relief efforts continue amid harsh weather conditions
As temperatures in Dingri County fell to minus 6°C (21°F) with further declines forecasted overnight, the homeless faced additional hardships.
Relief efforts include sending over 22,000 disaster relief items including tents and quilts for high-altitude conditions.
The efforts continue as authorities work to provide aid and support to affected communities while assessing ongoing risks from aftershocks in this seismically active zone.